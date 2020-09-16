Charles Burke McEvoy



Age 86, passed away on April 24, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was born to the late David and Henrietta McEvoy on June 5, 1933. He married his beautiful wife Donna Marie Lilli on January 28, 1956. Together they shared 62 years of marriage before her passing on October 6, 2018. Charles discovered his mechanical interests at a young age. He would take things apart, see how they worked, and put them back together again. When he was young, he even built himself a short- wave radio. This natural talent followed him throughout life. After graduating St. Rita's in 1951 Charles enrolled in classes at University of Detroit. During the Korean War his path took a different direction when he entered into Army basic training at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Tx. He was one of the ten graduates chosen to go to (top secret) guided missile school. After a year he went to Fort Cronkite in California and finished his military time. Known to some as Chuck, Charlie, Mac or Pa, he was a true "car guy". From his time with Roger Lindamood drag racing "Color Me Gone", to the classic cars he built, to all the engines and cars in between. An engineer by trade, a gear-head at heart, and a friend to many. When asked what he was most proud of, his response was his children. Charles is survived by his brother, Michael McEvoy. He was predeceased by his twin siblings, David McEvoy and Maureen Leslie. Loving father of Cynthia McEvoy (Leon Ochoa), Charles McEvoy, Douglas (Monika) McEvoy and Carol (Paul) Murray; son-in-law Ludovico Provenzano. Grandfather to Madeline (Cody) Ingram, Joe Provenzano (Margie Miller), Charles Provenzano, Richard McEvoy, Chloe McEvoy, Aidan and Ethan McEvoy; Great grandfather to David Charles Ingram. A Memorial Celebration will be held when it is safe to do so in lieu of the current pandemic.









