Plymouth - March 26, 2020 age 79. Beloved husband of Kathleen. Loving father of David (Lilian), and Donna. Proud grandfather of David Jr., Marie (Cris) Presnell, and Matthew (Kris), and great grandfather of Henry David Presnell. Dear brother of Richard (Sandra) Knezek and Marilyn Parrott. Visitation Sunday, March 29th 2:30 PM until the Sunday 7 PM Funeral Service at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. Memorials may be made to Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020