Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Church Cranbrook
470 Church Rd.
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ Church Cranbrook
470 Church Rd.
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
Charles E. (Chuck) Becker


1947 - 2020
Charles E. (Chuck) Becker Obituary
Charles (Chuck) E. Becker

- - March 17, 1947- January 10, 2020, Grosse Pointe, Michigan. Charles (Chuck) Becker was born in Detroit, Michigan to Leonard and Elizabeth Becker. A natural entrepreneur, Chuck spent his youth working and invested the proceeds from his newspaper route in his first business endeavor, a tool machine in the back of his father's tool and die shop. In 1973, Chuck and his brother, Bruce, assumed responsibility for the company and transformed the Becker Group from a small automobile parts company into a global supplier of automotive interior components and systems with sixty facilities in fifteen countries. In 1998, they sold Becker Group and Chuck founded Becker Ventures, a private investment firm with investments in real estate, hospitality, health and industrial manufacturing. Chuck loved his work and relished his role as a leader and mentor. He enjoyed traveling the world, especially on multigenerational family trips. He was an avid runner with a deep appreciation for art and architecture. He loved to be on (or near) the water and was always up for a good card game. Chuck was honored to serve on the Boards of Karmanos Cancer Center, Detroit Institute of Arts, and Grosse Pointe Academy, and dedicated to his work with Prison Fellowship. He was charming and generous and will be missed by the many people whose lives he touched. Chuck is survived by his wife, Michelle Becker; children, Beverley Becker, Carrie (Terry) Meghie, Jill (Michael) Mast, Charles Becker II, and Elizabeth Becker; grandchildren Ryan, Natalie, Ellie, Solomon, Lexi, Alison, and Maxson; brother Bruce (Mary) Becker, and twin sister, Martha Mehall. He is predeceased by his parents, Leonard and Elizabeth Becker, brother, Lee Becker, and grandson, Jackson Meghie. Family will receive friends Monday 4-8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Service Tuesday 11 a.m. at Christ Church Cranbrook, 470 Church Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Karmanos Cancer Center or Jackson Chance Foundation.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
