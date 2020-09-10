1/1
Charles E. Letts Jr.
Charles E. Letts, Jr.

Charles E. Letts Jr., whose kindness, generosity and wonderful sense of humor touched the lives of all those around him, died peacefully Sunday morning, September 6. Age 93. Charles is predeceased by his sister, Virginia, and his first wife, Jutta. He is survived by his second wife, Mary; his three sons, Chip (Kathleen), David (Genny), and Marty (Susan,d.); his grandchildren, Josh Marshall (Alison), Zita Saito (Dylan), Elizabeth Mohammed (Daren), Erika Patterson (Philip), John Letts (Erin), Sarah Holland (Derek), and William Letts; and his great grandchildren, Max, Molly, Homer, Alice, Henry, Ronin, Thomas, Charles, and Astrid. During these times with the pandemic and many under economic duress, it is important that we support those who are in need. In honor of Chuck's memory, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice. A Memorial Service will take place at a future date. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500

View full obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
