Charles E. Letts, Jr.
Charles E. Letts Jr., whose kindness, generosity and wonderful sense of humor touched the lives of all those around him, died peacefully Sunday morning, September 6. Age 93. Charles is predeceased by his sister, Virginia, and his first wife, Jutta. He is survived by his second wife, Mary; his three sons, Chip (Kathleen), David (Genny), and Marty (Susan,d.); his grandchildren, Josh Marshall (Alison), Zita Saito (Dylan), Elizabeth Mohammed (Daren), Erika Patterson (Philip), John Letts (Erin), Sarah Holland (Derek), and William Letts; and his great grandchildren, Max, Molly, Homer, Alice, Henry, Ronin, Thomas, Charles, and Astrid. During these times with the pandemic and many under economic duress, it is important that we support those who are in need. In honor of Chuck's memory, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice
. A Memorial Service will take place at a future date. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500
