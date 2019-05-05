|
|
Charles Evans Blank
Marshall - Charles E. Blank, age 81, of Marshall, MI formerly of Birmingham, MI passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Sandusky, MI on January 19, 1938 the son of Kenneth and Elizabeth (Gleason) Blank. Charles proudly served his country in the Army Reserves. He graduated from Albion College earning his Bachelor's Degree. Charles went on to earn his Law Degree from the University of Michigan. He married the love of his life Janet Jacob in 1961 in Romeo, MI. Together they had 3 boys. Charles worked hard in family law and was a partner in the law firm of Buesser Buesser Snyder & Blank in Bloomfield Hills, MI. He was with the firm 32 years before transitioning into his second career at Air-Way Manufacturing Co. in Olivet, MI. He was President/CEO for several years, and remained active with Air-Way as Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors. When he wasn't working, Charles was very involved in his community. He was on the Board of Directors at Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall for several years, a member of the American Bar Association (ABA), and a member of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML). Charles enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Orchard Lake Country Club, Battle Creek Country Club, Cedar River Golf Association, and the Detroit Athletic Club (DAC). He loved books and enjoyed reading. Charles was a passionate fan of U of M football and basketball. Charles and Janet enjoyed spending time on Sanibel Island, FL and traveling Up North to their home on the Cedar River golf course. More than anything he loved time with his family.
Charles is survived by his loving wife, Janet of 57 years; children, Charles (Patty) Blank, Jr. of Bloomfield Hills, MI, William (Eva) Blank of Marshall, John Blank of Traverse City, MI; grandchildren, Andrew, Peter, Molly, Nicholas (Lauren), Katie, Mitchell, Sabrina; sister-in-law, Mary (Jim) Rienstra; brother-in-law, Hal Vincent; aunts, Peggy Tyrell, Gerry Blank; former daughter-in-laws, Jennifer Blank, Dr. Paula Cahill; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Edward & Lois Jacob; and sister-in-law, Barb Vincent.
Family will receive friends at Kempf Funeral & Cremation Services, Marshall on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. A memorial service will immediately follow at 3:00pm with Pastor Melany Chalker officiating. Family requests memorial contributions be directed to Oaklawn Hospital, 200 N. Madison Street, Marshall, MI 49068 or the Fountain Clinic, 111 N. Jefferson Street Ste. #1, Marshall, MI 49068. Friends and family may send condolences or share a memory at www.kempffuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019