Charles F. Green, II
- - Beloved husband of Barbara Ann of 49 years. Dear father of Patricia Ann (Eric) Sheppard, Teresa Ann (Larry) Harrigan, and the late Sandra Ann Green. Grandfather of Austin, Hannah, Emily, Ryan, Jackson, Eric, and Charlotte "Charlie". Son of the late Charles Franklin and Marian Catherine Green. Brother of John Edward (Diane) Green, Mary Kay (Robert) Karr, and the late Julie Ann Green. Also loved by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Vietnam Navy Veteran and served two tours of duty.
Visitation held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 2:00PM - 8:00PM located at Charles R. Step Funeral Home, 18425 Beech Daly Rd. Service held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Final resting place Roseland Park Cemetery; Berkley, Michigan.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019