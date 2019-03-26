Services
Desnoyer Funeral Home - Jackson
204 N. Blackstone
Jackson, MI 49201
517 782-1878
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Desnoyer Funeral Home - Jackson
204 N. Blackstone
Jackson, MI 49201
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Queen of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church
111 Carlton Boulevard
Jackson, MI
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Queen of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church
111 Carlton Boulevard
Jackson, MI
Jackson - Passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the age of 85. Survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary Ann Messinger; six children, Greg (Emily) Messinger, Steven (Thilinie) Messinger, George Messinger, Mark (Karen) Messinger, Christal Messinger, David (Carol) Messinger; five grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; one brother, Walter (Debbie) Messinger; and one sister, Eileen Lawrence. Preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Messinger.

Charles was an Air Force Veteran. He had a long career in manufacturing and became president, CEO, and chairman of the board at General Products. After his retirement, he became a drafting teacher at Lumen Christi and provided consulting services to Jackson area businesses. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed winning at poker.

The family will receive friends at the Desnoyer Funeral Home, 204 N. Blackstone Street in Jackson on Wednesday, March 27 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM and at the church on Thursday, March 28 from 12:30 to 1:00 PM.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Queen of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, 111 Carlton Boulevard in Jackson with Fr. Tim MacDonald officiating.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 26, 2019
