Charles Gilbert Quinn
Dexter - On Wednesday, June 12, 2019, Charles Gilbert Quinn died peacefully in his sleep at his beloved Sunny Hill home in Dexter. He was 84. Charles was born fifth of eight children to John and Pearl Quinn on December 22, 1934. As was common then, he was born at home on Wabash Street in the Corktown neighborhood of Detroit near then Navin Field. Often, our Dad would regale family and friends with stories of sneaking into the Fox Theatre through the film shoot, hitching on the back of the streetcar, jumping into the water tower at the ice plant or borrowing warm pies from the Wagner Bakery. He was a stand out at St. Vincent Catholic School in Detroit, where he often stood out in the hall to wait for Father or the Nuns. Charles went to work early selling newspapers in front of the Briggs Stadium. At 16, he went to work as a Rigger, for the Don Cartage Co. and by age 19 he was one of the youngest foreman in the Union. Later he helped start and worked for International Industrial Contractors. In 1967 he started working at Ford Wayne Assembly/ Truck Plant and worked there until his retirement in 2006. Although always busy as a millwright, he was never too busy to be a coffee salesman to his fellow employees. Some would say he made just as much money selling his Chock full O' Nuts Coffee and Animal Crackers as he did from Ford. Charles married Shirley Janet Robison in June of 1956 at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Redford. She was the daughter of Albert and Mary Robison of Garden City. A breakfast for 110 was followed by a reception that evening for 600. A good time was had by all! Charles and Shirly's mutual love of horses, travel and adventure helped them build a wonderful life together lasting over 42 years until Shirley's death in August 1998. Charles served as Scout Master for Troop 1382 in Livonia. He and Shirley were given the Spirit of Detroit Award in 1984. They replaced stolen items with their own personal possessions after buses were broken into following the World Series. Charles' greatest personal victory was overcoming dyslexia and illiteracy. He taught himself to read at age 35. Charles is survived by: his children, Tim, Jan and Tom; daughter-in-law, Missy; grandchildren Jacob, Grace and Ava; brother, John (Purdy) Quinn; and sister, Shirley (Bob) Williams; and brother and sister in-laws, Rita Quinn and Ray Guise. He was preceded in death by sisters, Delphine, Jackie, Pat, Margaret and brother, George. He is also survived by his companion of 20 years, Jo Ann Rogers and her family of Henderson, NV. He will be loved and missed by countless nieces, nephews and friends too numerous to name. Few people ever exceed their wildest expectations, thankfully our beloved Dad did! A Celebration of Life will be held July 12th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dexter at 10:00 am, with the funeral mass at 11:00 am, followed by a luncheon at his beloved Sunny Hill home. In lieu of flowers the family requests donation be made to Bladder Cancer Awareness Group at University of Michigan or Boystown.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 16, 2019