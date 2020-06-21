Dr. Charles H. Feinman
Beloved husband of Florence Feinman. Dear father of Jason Feinman and Dr. Ross Feinman. Devoted brother of the late Arlene (the late Gary) Gurin. Adoring son-in-law of the late William and Hilda Nash. Dearest brother-in-law of Michael (Janice) Nash. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES TODAY AT THE CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY IN BIRMINGHAM. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.