Charles H. Jacques
Charles H. Jacques

Charles H. Jacques, age 81, died on Wed July 15, 2020. He spent his last years of retirement enjoying glasses of Cabernet and relaxing with his loving cat, Nader, on his lap. He served in the National Guard, enjoyed boating, hunting, good food and drink and sharing his thoughts on good food and drink.

He is survived by his children Michael, Cheri (Elmo), Susan; Grandchildren Payton (TJ), Aspen, Cydney, Zoe, Hannah, Jaren; Great grandchild Jaxon.

There will not be any memorial service in respect of his final wishes.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
