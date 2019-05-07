|
|
Charles "Chuck" H. Marineau
- - Age 72, passed away May 4, 2019.
Loving Father of Charles "Chuck" (Karyn), Darla "Day" (Jesse), Crystyl (Paul) and Angelique (Matt). Stepfather of Carla (Jim) Mitchell. Grandfather "Pupa" to Jacqueline, Ari Rackear, Sydney, Devon (Ken), Stephen, Sonny and Dexter. Special Pupa to Tyler, Jamie and Jacob. Beloved brother of Muriel Layer, Joan (David) Pineo, John, and Mark, and uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents Pauline (nee Lavigne) Pianfetti and Armand.
A memorial celebration will be held on Saturday, May 11 from 12-6 pm at 22435 Dorion St, St Clair Shores, MI 48082
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 7, 2019