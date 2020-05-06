|
Charles H. Torner
Birmingham, MI - Passed away May 1, 2020. Chuck was born to the late Josephine and Charles C. Torner in Milwaukee, WI on July 15, 1937. Beloved husband of Maryanne and the late Camille. Proud father of JoAnn (Joe) Gagnier, Charles (Lori) Torner and Nancy (Joe) Clynes. Devoted grandfather of Marielle (Kyle) Wallace, Francoise (Harold) Gagnier Marshall, Genevieve Gagnier, Jennifer Torner, Catherine Torner and Aidan Clynes. Older brother of Justine (Don) Wyderka. A private burial will take place at White Chapel Cemetery. A gathering for family and friends to celebrate Chuck's life will be held once current restrictions are lifted. Memorials may be made to the Charles H. Torner Scholarship at the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center (BBAC), 1516 S. Cranbrook Road, Birmingham, MI 48009 or online at bbartcenter.org.
