Charles Henry O'Grady
Rochester Hills - Charles Henry O'Grady, age 92, of Rochester Hills, Michigan died Monday, August 19, 2019.
Born February 18, 1927, in Roseville, Michigan to the late Patrick and Dorothy O'Grady.
Retired business owner of O'Grady Tool Company.
Survived by wife Carol (Cronin) O'Grady, son Charles P. O'Grady (Rene), daughter Robin Lynne O'Grady, sister Marilyn (O'Grady) Dobson, grandsons, Ryan O'Grady, Patrick O'Grady and Alex Snook, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Preceded in death by his first wife of more than 50 years, Phyllis (Johnson) O'Grady, and granddaughter Caprice Renee Wagner.
Visitation at Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens, Michigan, Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 4-7p.m.
Funeral services Friday, August 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. (instate 10:00 a.m.) at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2225 E. 14 Mile Rd., Birmingham, MI 48009.
Private burial Cadillac Memorial Gardens Cemetery East, Clinton Township, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LACASA, a nonprofit organization that helps local victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault at LACASA, 2895 W. Grand River Ave., Howell, MI 48843 or visit lacasacenter.org
View full obituary at vickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 21, 2019