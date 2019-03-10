Resources
Charles Holden


Charles Holden Obituary
Charles Holden

May 30, 1953 - February 20, 2019 - Charles (Chuck) Holden, loving husband, father and uncle passed away peacefully with his family at home. Chuck will be missed by his wife, Kathy, his children Rachel and Steven, sisters, Karen (Terry), Janice (Greg), Debra (Jim), brother John and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Gloria and Linda. In honor of Chuck's wishes the family will be celebrating his life privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Arbor Hospice or the .



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 10, 2019
