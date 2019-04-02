|
|
Charles "Chuck" Ingoglia
Quincy - age 86, March 31, 2019
Beloved husband of the late Shirley Ann (nee Elert). Dearest father of Sharlene (Timothy) Milson, Laura (Bruce) Roehler, John (Colleen), Debra (David) Kerner and Christine (Richard) Katlein. Proud grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 14 with one more on the way. Proud Army Veteran during the Korean War. Visitation Thursday 3-9pm and Friday 10:00am until time of service, 11:00am, at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 VanDyke at 25 Mile Rd. Donations to are appreciated.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 2, 2019