Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Charles J. Lombardini

Charles J. Lombardini Obituary
Charles J. Lombardini

- - June 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen for 62 years. Loving father of Deborah, Anthony (Lisa), and Michael. Dear grandpa of Brian, Karin, Brianna and Bianca. Great-grandpa of Patrick, Charlie, Brayden, Micah and Mackenzie. Family will receive friends Wednesday 3-8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Thursday 10 a.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 48115 Schoenherr Rd., Shelby Twp. Visitation at church begins at 9:30 a.m. Memorial tributes to .

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 4, 2019
