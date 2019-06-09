|
|
Charles Jones
Royal Oak - Royal Oak -Charles H. (Chuck) Jones, 86, of Royal Oak, Michigan passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019.
Chuck and his identical twin brother Chancey were born on February 2, 1933 in Tiffin, Ohio, the sons of Chancey and Anna Hayward Jones. Chuck attended the University of Toledo where he studied physics and secondary education while participating in the ROTC program, and he completed his formal education by earning master's degrees in mathematics (University of Detroit) and administration and counseling (Wayne State University). He served his country in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany and in the Army National Guard.
Chuck spent the majority of his career inside of Royal Oak Kimball High School (now Royal Oak High) and the surrounding ballfields, basketball courts and running tracks. For 41 years, he was a math teacher, coach (basketball, football and track) and athletic director. He served for many years as a mentor and fundraiser for Royal Oak Youth Assistance and was very active in state and national organizations associated with athletics, serving as president of both the Oakland County Athletic Directors Association and the State High School Coaches Association. He was the recipient of state, regional and national level awards that recognized his leadership, support and commitment to interscholastic athletics. He was inducted into the Michigan High School Coaches Hall of Fame and given the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Michigan Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. In 2006, the Royal Oak School District, in appreciation for all Chuck had done for students, dedicated the high school gym in his honor and in 2014, he was inducted into the Royal Oak High School Hall of Fame.
Above all professional success, Chuck considered his most rewarding accomplishment to be his marriage of 63 years to his bride, Christine, and the family they raised together. Chuck was preceded in death by his brother Chancey. He is survived by Chris, and his five loving children: Chan (Dawn), Christy (Paul) Stark, Catherine (Steve) Boston, Cheryl (Rick) Buxton, and Charles (Eduardo Aguirre). He leaves ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren who will never forget him. He was a very special grandpa to Steve and Ryan Jones; Ben Stark, Kirsten Stark Hillyard and Elizabeth Stark; Brooklyn, Madison and Camden Boston; and Kevin and Suzanne Buxton.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 14 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. 11 Mile Road, Royal Oak. Instate Saturday, 9:30 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church of Royal Oak, 529 Hendrie Blvd, Royal Oak until time of service at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Royal Oak Schools Foundation https://www.royaloakschoolsfoundation.org/. Please share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019