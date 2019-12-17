|
Charles Joseph Buhagiar, Jr.
Fort Gratiot - (April 21,1948-December 7, 2019)
Charles Joseph Buhagiar, Jr., 71 of Fort Gratiot, MI, passed away on December 7, 2019, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, with his wife Joy, of 42 years, at his side. He was born April 21, 1948 in Detroit, MI, the son of Charles Joseph Buhagiar, Sr., and Ethel (Price) Buhagiar.
Charles graduated from Chadsey High School in Detroit, focusing his studies in the Commercial Foods Department. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Education degree at Wayne State University, and degrees of Masters of Arts, Masters +30, and Early Childhood (ZA) Endorsement from Central Michigan University.
Charles discovered his love of running at Chadsey where he ran Cross Country and Track. He went on to run Cross Country and Track at Wayne State University where he also wrestled. A life-long runner, Charles continued competing in all distances of road races, including the Boston Marathon.
Charles found his life calling in teaching and coaching. Charles taught Elementary PhysEd for the Port Huron Area School District, calling it "the best job in the world", retiring after 41 years. He began his coaching career at Port Huron Northern High School, coaching Men's and Women's Cross Country and Track, and Women's Volleyball. He coached Volleyball at Fraser High School before bringing all of his mentoring skills to Grosse Pointe North High School, coaching Men's and Women's Cross Country and Track and Women's JV Volleyball for 32 years. He was inducted into the Grosse Pointe North Coach's Hall of Fame in 1995.
Charles filled his summers working as a Camp Licensor for the State of Michigan for almost 30 years, and proudly visiting all 30 MLB ballparks with his wife and best friends Todd and Vicky Summerer.
Charles married Joy Ellen Sinischo on June 10, 1977. They were fortunate to make their home, and raise their children, on Lake Huron, enjoying the sunrise, the sound of the waves, and many years of family fun and memories. Charles loved reading, fine art and architecture, traveling, food, cooking, hiking at South Mountain in Phoenix, and music- especially Motown.
Charles is survived by his wife Joy; 3 children, Christian Buhagiar of Seattle, Rachael (Jason) Bowen of Noblesville, IN, and Connor Buhagiar of Chicago; 3 grandsons, Finnegan Buhagiar, and Max and Miles Bowen; 2 brothers, Joseph (Cathy) Buhagiar and Michael Buhagiar; 1 sister, Toni (Mike) Gorris; and many nieces and nephews.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents and brother Stephen.
Visitation will be Friday, January 24, 2020, from 2pm-8pm, and Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 10am-11am, followed by a memorial service at 11am at the Smith Family Funeral Home on Hancock Street in Port Huron.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Rogel Cancer Center Fund at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019