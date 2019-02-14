|
Charles "Chuck" Katko
- - age 93, passed away on February 11, 2019 at Royal Oak Beaumont, surrounded by his beloved family and caregivers. Charles was born to the late Julia and Stephen Katko in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, on January 5, 1926. The youngest of five children, Chuck grew up in New Jersey and later attended the General Motors Institute (now Kettering University), graduating with a bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering in 1947. In 1991, after 48 distinguished years of service with General Motors, Chuck retired from General Motors as the Group Executive and Vice President, Corporate Staffs Group. In addition to his impressive career, Chuck cherished activities with his family, including extensive global travel; hunting and fishing with his children and grandchildren; and boating and golfing with friends and family near his homes in Charlevoix, Michigan and Boca Raton, Florida. He was an accomplished cook who took great pleasure in recreating dishes learned from his Hungarian mother as well as his own culinary improvisations. As the family patriarch, Chuck was their beloved pillar of wisdom, support and love. He will be deeply missed by all. Chuck was predeceased by his devoted wife of 68 years, Emma (Valeriani) Katko, who passed away in January 2018. He is also predeceased by his siblings William Katko, Louis Katko, Irene Medwick and John Katko. He is survived by his children, Charles Katko, Jr., Maryann Hergt (John), Richard Katko (Molly), and by his grandchildren, Kelly Ann Katko, Brian Charles Hergt, Richard Charles Katko and Kevin Patrick Katko, as well as multiple nieces, nephews and cousins. Chuck's family would like to thank his caregiver, Ala Hogan, for her invaluable care of both of their parents over the past several years. They would also like to thank the staff of Cedarbrook, in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, for their care and support over the past 3 years. Funeral Service Saturday 2 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Family will receive friends Friday 3-8 p.m.
