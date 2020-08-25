1/1
Charles Landorf
Charles Landorf

November 11, 1948 - August 22, 2020

Charles passed away peacefully this past Saturday. He was a loving husband, who on Aug 16 celebrated 51 years of marriage. Charlie is survived by his devoted wife Francine (Buchs) Landorf, and his sister Janet Dearbin, and preceded by his brother in law Christopher Buchs. "Uncle Charlie" was loved by his many nieces, nephews, friends, golf and bingo bunnies. Visitation will be held at Faulmann & Walsh in Fraser, MI on Fri, Aug 28 from 2p-4p, & 6p-8p. Service will be held Sat, Aug 29 at Resurrection Cemetery at 10am.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
