Charles Leonard Johnson
Sarasota, FL - Charles Leonard Johnson, age 88, died peacefully in his Sarasota, FL home on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, with his devoted wife, Veronica Rosario Johnson, by his side.
Charlie is survived by his children, Charles (Janet), Jill (David), Dean (Penny), and Brett (Lori). He was proud grandfather of Carl (Colleen), Glen, Paul (Jacqueline), Keenan, MacLean, Harrison, William, Jacob, Mitchell, Justin, AJ, Samantha, and Carlin, and great-grandfather of Waylen, Shiloh, Selah, Rhett, and Juliet. He is also survived by his sister Shirley and preceded in death by mother Irene, father Charles, and brother Glen.
Services will be Private.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 10, 2019