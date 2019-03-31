Services
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
3295 East Highland Road
Highland, MI 48356
(248) 889-1500
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Libby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Chuck" Libby

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles "Chuck" Libby Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Libby

Hartland - Charles "Chuck" Libby, age of 82, of Hartland, passed away March 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Sue. Loving father of Thomas (Joyce) Libby, Linda (Salvatore) Farina and William (Ruth) Libby. Proud grandfather of Kelly (Todd) Shanks, Mark (Cyndi) Wasunyk, Chad (Alicia) Libby, Lauryn (Vincent) Sandavol, Carolena (Timothy) Scheidler, Salvatore Farina, Anthony (Rachael) Farina and Michael Farina. Treasured great-grandfather of Jade Shanks, Hunter Shanks, Kendall Wasunyk, Frederick Scheidler, Noland Libby, Waylan Libby, Daegen Sandavol and Faustino Sandavol. Chuck enjoyed spending time with his family and dogs, coaching little league baseball, working out at the gym, boating, snowmobiling with friends, bowling, fishing, watching the Tigers and being in the car business for over 50 years. www.eltonblackandsonhighland.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
Download Now