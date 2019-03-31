|
|
Charles "Chuck" Libby
Hartland - Charles "Chuck" Libby, age of 82, of Hartland, passed away March 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Sue. Loving father of Thomas (Joyce) Libby, Linda (Salvatore) Farina and William (Ruth) Libby. Proud grandfather of Kelly (Todd) Shanks, Mark (Cyndi) Wasunyk, Chad (Alicia) Libby, Lauryn (Vincent) Sandavol, Carolena (Timothy) Scheidler, Salvatore Farina, Anthony (Rachael) Farina and Michael Farina. Treasured great-grandfather of Jade Shanks, Hunter Shanks, Kendall Wasunyk, Frederick Scheidler, Noland Libby, Waylan Libby, Daegen Sandavol and Faustino Sandavol. Chuck enjoyed spending time with his family and dogs, coaching little league baseball, working out at the gym, boating, snowmobiling with friends, bowling, fishing, watching the Tigers and being in the car business for over 50 years. www.eltonblackandsonhighland.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019