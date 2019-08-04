|
Charles M. Mallek
Englewood, FL - December 9, 1940 - June 29, 2019
Chuck died peacefully in the presence of his family from complications of heart failure.
He was born and raised in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and was a life long Michigan Football Fan.
He graduated with a BS from Central Michigan University, and MA from Eastern Michigan University. He had a lengthily career at Lakeview Public Schools from 1965 to 1994 as a high school social studies teacher, Assistant Superintendent and Superintendent. After retirement he and Barb moved to Englewood, Florida where he was very active in his HOA and volunteered for Elderly Advocacy. Chuck was an avid reader all his life and enjoyed travel and racket sports. He was happiest spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara, son Patrick (Kim), and granddaughter Alice, and daughter Allison Wykhuis (Chad) and granddaughters Paloma, Clementine, Clover, and sister Marilyn Jachalke.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in Chuck's memory may do so with a check payable to Lakeview Public Schools with 'C Mallek - Chatterton Fund marked in the memo area and mailed to 27575 Harper, St. Clair Shores, MI 48081.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 4, 2019