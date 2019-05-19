Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
340 Pontiac Trail
Walled Lake, MI 48390
(248) 624-2251
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
340 Pontiac Trail
Walled Lake, MI 48390
Lying in State
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
9:30 AM
St. William Catholic Church
531 Common Street
Walled Lake, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. William Catholic Church
531 Common Street
Walled Lake, MI
Charles M. Nusser

Charles M. Nusser Obituary
Charles M. Nusser

Wolverine Lake - Charles M. age 88 of Wolverine Lake died May 16, 2019. Beloved husband of 63 years to the late Gloria A. Nusser (d. 2016). Loving father of David Nusser and Donna (Andrew) Blevins.

Funeral mass from St. William Catholic Church, 531 Common Street Walled Lake, Tuesday 10 AM (In State 9:30 AM). Friends may visit Lynch and Sons Funeral Home, 340 North Pontiac Trail, Walled Lake, (3 Blocks South of Maple Rd.) Monday 4-9 PM. Memorials to Angela Hospice appreciated. Condolences at www.LynchFAMILYFuneralDirectors.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 19, 2019
