|
|
Charles M. Nusser
Wolverine Lake - Charles M. age 88 of Wolverine Lake died May 16, 2019. Beloved husband of 63 years to the late Gloria A. Nusser (d. 2016). Loving father of David Nusser and Donna (Andrew) Blevins.
Funeral mass from St. William Catholic Church, 531 Common Street Walled Lake, Tuesday 10 AM (In State 9:30 AM). Friends may visit Lynch and Sons Funeral Home, 340 North Pontiac Trail, Walled Lake, (3 Blocks South of Maple Rd.) Monday 4-9 PM. Memorials to Angela Hospice appreciated. Condolences at www.LynchFAMILYFuneralDirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 19, 2019