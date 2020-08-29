1/1
Charles "Charlie" Makaroff
Charles "Charlie" Makaroff

MAKAROFF, CHARLES "Charlie". August 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Doris. Loving Pop of Gregg (Cathy), Jeannie (Greg) Stelmack, Susan Dzbanski and Maggie Jannott. Pop-Pop of Katie, Matthew, Scott, Nicholas, Natalie, Megan, Chelsie, Annie, Jacob and Ethan. Great Pop-Pop of Ryder, Aili, Everett, Lucas, and Elliott. Dear brother of Terrance the late Chris, Florence DeLeo, Sue Taegl, Boris, and Mary Bromm. Visitation Tuesday 2-8 pm with a Rosary at 6:30 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Wednesday 9:30 am at St. Alphonsus-St. Clement Parish until time of Mass at 10:00 am. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home - Dearborn Heights
SEP
1
Rosary
06:30 PM
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home - Dearborn Heights
SEP
2
Lying in State
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus-St. Clement Parish
SEP
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus-St. Clement Parish
Funeral services provided by
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home - Dearborn Heights
25509 W. Warren
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
(313) 562-5120
