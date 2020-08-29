Charles "Charlie" Makaroff
MAKAROFF, CHARLES "Charlie". August 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Doris. Loving Pop of Gregg (Cathy), Jeannie (Greg) Stelmack, Susan Dzbanski and Maggie Jannott. Pop-Pop of Katie, Matthew, Scott, Nicholas, Natalie, Megan, Chelsie, Annie, Jacob and Ethan. Great Pop-Pop of Ryder, Aili, Everett, Lucas, and Elliott. Dear brother of Terrance the late Chris, Florence DeLeo, Sue Taegl, Boris, and Mary Bromm. Visitation Tuesday 2-8 pm with a Rosary at 6:30 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Wednesday 9:30 am at St. Alphonsus-St. Clement Parish until time of Mass at 10:00 am. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com
.