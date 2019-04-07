Services
Charles "Mac" Mcaleer


Grand Blanc - Age 82, of Grand Blanc, died Monday April 3, 2019. No services will be held at this time. Mac was born May 12, 1936 the son of William and Margaret (Cousins) McAleer in Detroit. He grew up in Dearborn and graduated from Dearborn High School. He began working for General Motors at the Cadillac Plant in Detroit in 1971. Later he was moved to the Metal Fabrication plant in Grand Blanc where he spent the rest of his career, retiring in 2001. Mac enjoyed watching football and was a very simple and frugal man. Surviving are: his beloved special friend Barbara Grinke of Royal Oak; two sons: Robert McAleer of Milan, MI, and Mark (Maggie) McAleer of Bad Axe, MI; and two grandsons: Sean McAleer of Midland, TX; and Andrew McAleer of Draper, UT. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Dennis McAleer. Tributes may be shared at page of www.sharpfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019
