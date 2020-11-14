1/1
Charles Michael Stempien
Charles "Chuck" Stempien, South Lyon, Age 75, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi, MI. Charles is survived by his mother Margaret Stempien, siblings Vince (Lorraine), Debra (Harry), Michael (Linda), Katherine McAndrew (Jim), Mary Bowen (Glen), Margaret Hanzel (Dwayne), and Matthew. Brother of the late Michelle Stempien and Mark Stempien. Son of the late Fabian Stempien. Charles is lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Charles was an accomplished engineer and machine builder with 6 patents to his name. He was a veteran who served during the Vietnam war. A private service and burial will be held at the Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, MI.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
