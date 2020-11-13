Charles "Chuck" Moschel
Macomb Township - Moschel, Charles "Chuck" passed away on November 12, 2020 at the age of 93. Loving husband of Mary for 60 years. Dear father of James (Cynthia Martin) Moschel, Kathleen (Terry) Flatt, and Kris (Jeffrey) Weinmann. Proud grandfather of Jonathon, Matthew, Emily, Eric, Jennifer, Jessica and great grandfather of Maia, Tino, Harper, and Jason. Chuck was a proud United States Navy Veteran of WWII.
Visitation Friday, November 20, 2020 2:00PM - 8:00 PM. at the Wasik Funeral Home, 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (north of 22 Mile) Shelby Twp. Funeral service Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Peter Lutheran Church 17051 24 Mile Road Macomb, Michigan 48042. Burial at Glen Eden East Cemetery.