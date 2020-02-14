Services
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
(734) 459-2250
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Willett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Myron Willett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Myron Willett Obituary
Charles Myron Willett

Plymouth - February 13, 2020 age 79. Beloved husband of Donna for 52 years. Loving father of Linda Bart, Judith (Art) Ellul, and Catherine (Steve) Logusz. Proud grandfather of Kathy (David) Straw and Dimitri Logusz. Great grandfather of four. Dear brother of John (Christine) Willett, Mary Ann Willett, and predeceased by brother; Tom and sister; Evie. Arrangements handled by Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., Plymouth, MI 48170. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -