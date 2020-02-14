|
|
Charles Myron Willett
Plymouth - February 13, 2020 age 79. Beloved husband of Donna for 52 years. Loving father of Linda Bart, Judith (Art) Ellul, and Catherine (Steve) Logusz. Proud grandfather of Kathy (David) Straw and Dimitri Logusz. Great grandfather of four. Dear brother of John (Christine) Willett, Mary Ann Willett, and predeceased by brother; Tom and sister; Evie. Arrangements handled by Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., Plymouth, MI 48170. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020