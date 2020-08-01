1/1
Charles Piskoti
1943 - 2020
Charles Piskoti

Charles Piskoti, 77, passed peacefully from this world on the morning of July 28, 2020 with his family by his side following a brief illness.

He leaves Irene, his wife of 51 years, son Charles R. (Pamela), brother James (Carol) and granddaughters Cecilia and Kara. Preceding him in death was his daughter Elizabeth.

Born in Whitman, West Virginia on April 15, 1943, the son of Charles and Mary (Bokkon) Piskoti, his family moved to Flint, Michigan in September of 1955. He met his wife on a blind date in 1968 and they were married six months later in Adrian, Michigan.

Charles attended Flint Junior College and the University of Michigan-Flint and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. During his career, he worked in chemical research labs at various companies before founding Genesee Polymers Corporation in 1980. Charles holds many patents and is respected worldwide for his expertise in the area of silicone chemistry.

Known affectionately by his family as "D" and "Grandpa D", Charles is very much loved by his family and friends. Growing up in West Virginia, he gained a passion for C&O coal trains and spent his leisure time on model railroading. He was an avid reader of books on history, politics and biographies. He loved snowstorms, riding his tractor, relaxing in front of a warm fire, turkey dinners even when it wasn't Thanksgiving and listening to Hank Williams songs.

Charles was a caring and soft-spoken man who treated everyone he met with kindness and respect. Despite his exceptional scientific accomplishments, he was always modest and down to earth. A celebration of life will be announced once it is safe to gather again.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
