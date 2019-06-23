|
|
Charles R. Miller Jr.
Detroit - age 76, passed away on June 18, 2019.
Loving father of Jeffrey (LaLita) Miller and Christina Miller, cherished grandfather of Isabella, Lyndsey, Jeffrey, Jack, Laynie and Sophia, beloved son of Marjorie, brother to Norman (Virginia), James (Lori) and Diane (Scott) Kurzym.
Son of the late Charles R. Miller Sr.
A private memorial mass will be held at a later date.
Arrangements in care of Anchor Bay Cremation Services - Chesterfield Township.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 23, 2019