Charles "Chuck" Ragains
Auburn Hills - In loving memory of Charles C. Ragains
July 24, 1943 - March 24, 2020
Charles "Chuck" Ragains, 76, of Auburn Hills, Michigan, formerly Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24th at St. Joseph's Hospital in Pontiac, Michigan. Chuck was born July 24, 1943 in Owensboro, KY. He attended Michigan State University and earned a B.A. degree in Sociology and M.A. degree in Journalism. Chuck had a diverse and successful career spanning education, the corporate world, non-profit, and the private sector. At Burroughs Corporation he was responsible for writing speeches and producing the Company's annual report to shareholders. Following his career at Burroughs, Chuck joined the public relations firm Anthony M Franco, Inc. advancing to become President and part owner of Franco Public Relations Group. Next, Chuck worked at Starfish Family Services where he was instrumental in refining their marketing strategies. Chuck concluded his career with Caponigro Public Relations where he provided valuable public relations council to the firm's clientele. In his personal life, Chuck was known for his quick witted personality. He was always in good spirits and level headed, had the patience of a saint, loved a good joke and always knew precisely what to say. He loved reading and writing, was passionate about sports (especially his beloved Spartans), enjoyed history and trivia. For many years, Chuck was an usher at Northbrook Presbyterian Church and later in life was a member of the Birmingham Senior Men's club. Above all else, his true passion was his family. Chuck and Kay were happily married for over 52 years. He never missed one of his kids' games, parent teacher conferences or recitals. He coached several of their teams, and was even the voice of the Lahser Knights football team in the late '90s. Chuck also enjoyed bowling, playing trivia and wiffle ball, and going to baseball games with his grandkids. Chuck was the loving husband to Kay Ragains (Paulson), beloved father to Kelly O'Malley (Joseph) and Steve Ragains (Nicole), proud grandfather to Kaitlin, Reagan, Caroline O'Malley, and Riley, Jake, Alexa, Camden Ragains, brother of Phil Ragains (Kathie) and Tom Ragains (Mary), brother-in-law to Nancy Bell and her late husband Jack, and the late Joan Emde and her husband Robert (Gayla), and uncle to eight nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of life will be held on a date to be named later. To be notified of the celebration, please send an email to [email protected] Final resting place will be at White Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the following foundations: Michael J. Fox Foundation or Michigan Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.
