Charles Remus
Farmington - Age 88, passed away June 16, 2020 in Novi, Michigan. Surviving Charles are his cherished children, Joni (James) Tedesco, and Greg (Katherine) Remus; grandchildren, Dana (James) Millican, Alex (Diann) Tedesco, Eva Remus, Sophia Remus, and Mathew Remus; great grandchildren, Michael Millican and Ruth Millican; siblings, Willis (the late Irene) Remus, Charlotte (Bill) Simmons, and sister-in-law, Pat Remus. Sadly, Charles is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan, and brother, Robert. Visitation for Charles is scheduled for Friday, July 10, from 4-6 pm, followed by a memorial service at 6 pm at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home (23720 Farmington Road, N. of Grand River, Btwn 9 and 10 Mile Rds.) Memorial contributions suggested to Life Remodeled. heeney-sundquist.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
