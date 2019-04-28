|
Charles S. Lewis
- - Beloved husband of 65 years to Marcia Lewis. Loving father of Scott (Karen) Lewis and Nancy (Steven) Fine. Cherished Grandfather of Erica (David) Herc, Michael (Rachel) Lewis, Allison (Derek) Fine-Jackson, Rachel Fine and Jeremy Fine. Adored Great-grandfather of Ian and Emma Herc. Brother of the late Carol Schwartz. Brother-in-law of Ernie Gilbert. Also survived by his caregiver Cecilia Early. SERVICES 1:00 P.M. MONDAY, APRIL 29, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT AT BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019