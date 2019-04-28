Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles S. Lewis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles S. Lewis Obituary
Charles S. Lewis

- - Beloved husband of 65 years to Marcia Lewis. Loving father of Scott (Karen) Lewis and Nancy (Steven) Fine. Cherished Grandfather of Erica (David) Herc, Michael (Rachel) Lewis, Allison (Derek) Fine-Jackson, Rachel Fine and Jeremy Fine. Adored Great-grandfather of Ian and Emma Herc. Brother of the late Carol Schwartz. Brother-in-law of Ernie Gilbert. Also survived by his caregiver Cecilia Early. SERVICES 1:00 P.M. MONDAY, APRIL 29, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT AT BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK. www.irakaufman.com

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now