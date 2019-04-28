|
Charles S. Vihtelic
Southfield - Charles S. Vihtelic, age 68, passed away April 24, 2019. Chuck was the beloved husband of Laura for 38 years. Loving father of Katharine Lauren, Brittany Louise and Jessica Rose. Proud grandfather of Gabriella Marie Istanbouly and Francis Wisam Istanbouly. Dear brother of Louis, Larry, Johnny, Mary, Joey, Martha, Jimmy and the late Frank. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 2 pm - 8 pm with a 7 pm rosary service at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In state Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 9:30 am until time of funeral mass at 10 am at National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, 2100 12 Mile Rd., Royal Oak. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Chuck's name are appreciated to American Red Cross or . www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019