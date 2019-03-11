Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dearborn Heights - Age 83. March 9, 2019. Beloved Husband of the late Vera J. Schultz. Loving father of Susan (Bruce) Monhollen and Richard (Jerry) Schultz. Dearest grandpa of Sarah. Great grandpa of Alys. Dear uncle of Marilyn, Cathy, Mark, Jenny and Mary Ann. Visitation Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home, 2640 Monroe Blvd. (near W. Outer Drive), Dearborn, Michigan 48124 from 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. There will be a Prayer Service on Wednesday evening. The time is currently pending. Please call the funeral home at 313-274-4000 or visit our website for the time. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit www.metrodetroitanimals.org www.hackettmetcalf.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 11, 2019
