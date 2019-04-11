|
|
Charles T. Howell
Sterling Heights - Loving husband of Rose. Dear father of the late Michael T. Howell. Preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Christina.
Brother of the late Richard (Eleanor) and Thomas (the late Delores). Brother-In-Law of Joseph (Sharon) Mlinarcik. Also survived by many nieces and nephews both living and deceased.
Army veteran of the Korean War.
Visitation will take place on Thursday at the Sterling Heights Chapel of E.J. Mandziuk and Son Funeral Directors from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm. The funeral service will take place on Friday at St. Marks Catholic Church in Warren. Mr. Howell will lie in state at 9:00 am until Mass at 9:30am.
In lieu of flowers, family would appreciate donations to: , St. Mark Catholic Church and .
Please share memories at mandziukfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 11, 2019