Services
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
(586) 997-3838
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Marks Catholic Church
Warren, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Marks Catholic Church
Warren, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Howell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles T. Howell


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles T. Howell Obituary
Charles T. Howell

Sterling Heights - Loving husband of Rose. Dear father of the late Michael T. Howell. Preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Christina.

Brother of the late Richard (Eleanor) and Thomas (the late Delores). Brother-In-Law of Joseph (Sharon) Mlinarcik. Also survived by many nieces and nephews both living and deceased.

Army veteran of the Korean War.

Visitation will take place on Thursday at the Sterling Heights Chapel of E.J. Mandziuk and Son Funeral Directors from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm. The funeral service will take place on Friday at St. Marks Catholic Church in Warren. Mr. Howell will lie in state at 9:00 am until Mass at 9:30am.

In lieu of flowers, family would appreciate donations to: , St. Mark Catholic Church and .

Please share memories at mandziukfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now