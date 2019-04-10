Services
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
(313) 881-8500
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
21800 Marter Rd
St. Clair Shores, MI
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
21800 Marter Rd
St. Clair Shores, MI
View Map
Detroit - Charles Tavoularis. Age 87. April 7, 2019. Charles was the loving husband of the late Leanor. He is survived by his daughter, a son-in-law, 2 grandchildren, 4 brothers, 2 sisters, as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Thursday, 3-8 pm, at Chas. Verheyden, Inc., 16300 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Park. Funeral, Friday, instate 9:30 am until time of service, 10 am, at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 21800 Marter Rd, St. Clair Shores. Share a memory at www.verheyden.org

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 10, 2019
