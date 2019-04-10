|
|
Charles Tavoularis
Detroit - Charles Tavoularis. Age 87. April 7, 2019. Charles was the loving husband of the late Leanor. He is survived by his daughter, a son-in-law, 2 grandchildren, 4 brothers, 2 sisters, as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Thursday, 3-8 pm, at Chas. Verheyden, Inc., 16300 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Park. Funeral, Friday, instate 9:30 am until time of service, 10 am, at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 21800 Marter Rd, St. Clair Shores. Share a memory at www.verheyden.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 10, 2019