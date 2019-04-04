Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary, Cause of Our Joy
8200 N. Wayne Road, (bet. Warren & Joy)
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Charlie Cuschieri Obituary
Charlie Cuschieri

Dearborn Heights - Age 94, April 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Connie. Loving father of Maria, Joann, and Elizabeth (Steven) Klee. Visitation Friday 2-8 pm with a 7 pm Rosary Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In state Saturday 9:30 AM followed by the 10:00 AM Funeral Service at St. Mary, Cause of Our Joy, 8200 N. Wayne Road, (bet. Warren & Joy). Memorials suggested to the church. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 4, 2019
