Charlie Cuschieri
Dearborn Heights - Age 94, April 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Connie. Loving father of Maria, Joann, and Elizabeth (Steven) Klee. Visitation Friday 2-8 pm with a 7 pm Rosary Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In state Saturday 9:30 AM followed by the 10:00 AM Funeral Service at St. Mary, Cause of Our Joy, 8200 N. Wayne Road, (bet. Warren & Joy). Memorials suggested to the church. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 4, 2019