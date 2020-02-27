|
|
Charlotte Ann Claeys
Ann Arbor - Charlotte Ann Claeys (nee Sargent), Age 76 of Ann Arbor, MI passed away on February 21, 2020, from Alzheimer's disease. She died at home attended by her family.
Charlotte is survived by her husband of forty-two years Gilbert Claeys as well as her daughters Alisa (Scott) Claeys and Gina Claeys. Charlotte is also survived by her siblings John (Jenny) Sargent and Tony (Tonia) Sargent. She is preceded in death by her parents Donald and Virginia Sargent.
Charlotte was born and raised in Spencer Indiana and received a Bachelor's degree from Earlham College and a Master's degree in Psychiatric Nursing from the University of Michigan. She spent most of her career working at University of Michigan Hospital and the Michigan Department of Corrections. She also spent part of her career in Melrose, Scotland; Denver, Colorado; and Bloomington, Indiana.
An eternal nature lover, Charlotte enjoyed exploring national parks and traveling all over the United States with her family. She loved music and dancing. She also enjoyed reading, movies, dining out, and photography.
Visitation will be at Muehlig Funeral Chapel in Ann Arbor on Friday February 28, 2020, from 3-8 PM. The funeral service will be held on Saturday February 29, 2020 at the Church of the Good Shepherd at 11 AM with viewing from 10-11 AM. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery following church service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.muehligannarbor.com for the Claeys family.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020