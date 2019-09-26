|
|
Charlotte Ann Ingles
Farmington Hills - Charlotte Ann Ingles passed away from a lingering illness on September 16th, 2019, at Henry Ford Village. Born on August 30th, 1933, to Robert Bowman and Margaret Shea Bowman, she is survived by husband James, son Raymond and his wife Monica, their children Andrew, John, Matthew, and Luke, and her younger son and obvious favorite Daniel. Her late sister Kathryn Simoni passed away earlier this year on March 9th. Both Charlotte and Kathy were predeceased by Kathryn's son Christopher in 2014.
Charlotte travelled the world as an employee of American Airlines prior to her education at Wayne State University, where she met future husband James. She devoted her professional life to the criminal justice system, first as a parole and later probation officer. Retiring in 1996, Charlotte was a volunteer at public schools for at-risk children and worked to collect medicines and medical equipment for distribution to underserved communities in Africa, traveled frequently with her husband, and had regular lunches with her many dear friends. She was a loving and doting Gramma who, along with Jim, gave her grandsons the greatest adventures.
Charlotte was an untiring advocate of family, education, the outdoors, and physical fitness; her sons graduated with honors; she walked at least six miles a day, every day, for forty years until her body finally failed her; she read history, fiction, and social commentary; she loved musicals and drama. She would talk about anything with anyone and suffered fools with the patience of a well-educated mother.
She lived 86 years and in each of them she made the world a better place. A memorial will be held on the morning of October 6th in the Edison room at Henry Ford Village in Dearborn MI. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to and the International Heifer Project.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019