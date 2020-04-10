Services
Charlotte Bloom

Charlotte Bloom

Charlotte Bloom Obituary
Charlotte Bloom

Bloomfield Hills - Charlotte Hannah Ross Bloom, 96, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, died on April 9, 2020. Beloved wife of her late husband Jerome Bloom; Cherished mother of Barbara Markwell (Jim) and Stuart Bloom (Nancy Mahlin); Loving grandmother of Jon Bloom (Amy) and Jerry Markwell (Eva); Great-grandmother of Opal Markwell; Loving sister of the late Matthew Ross; Devoted daughter of the late Abraham and Francis Ross. A PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL BE HELD TUESDAY, APRIL 14, 2020 IN DAYTON, OHIO. [The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com]

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
