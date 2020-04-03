|
Charlotte Jane Danloff
Sterling Heights - Charlotte Jane Danloff, 83, of Sterling Heights, died peacefully at her home on March 31, 2020, following a long illness. She was predeceased by her loving husband Al Danloff, parents John & Julia Lukianoff, and brother Raymond. She is survived by daughters Tracey Danloff (Chris Yurgelevic), Lori (Rob) Armstrong , and Julie (Ken) Lombardo; grandchildren Robert, Shelby (Alex) Bibicoff, Chad, Lindsey, Lukas, Julia, and Paige; step-grandchildren Kristen and Steven; step-great-grandson Caebrey; and caregiver Sandi Myrold. After high school, Charlotte began her career at Detroit Bank & Trust, now Comerica, from which she retired about 20 years ago. Later she had a post-retirement job at Hudson's/Marshall Fields. Charlotte's passion was spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid pinochle and bridge player, golfer and bowler. She also enjoyed cooking. Charlotte was a member of Holy Trinity Old Believers Orthodox Church where she was both a singer and a reader. The family held a private service and burial Saturday April 4, 2020. A formal Funeral Mass and Luncheon will be held at a later date TBA. The family request donations be made in Charlotte's name to the Holy Trinity Old Believers Orthodox Church, C/O Judy Simpson, 37217 Gregory Drive, Sterling Heights, MI 48130.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020