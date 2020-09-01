Charlotte Jean Jaske
Canton - Charlotte Jean Jaske, 85, passed away on June 18, 2020 after a long battle with vascular dementia.
Jean was born on September 12, 1934 to Clarence and Gladys Carlson in Dearborn, Michigan and graduated from Dearborn High School, in 1952. Shortly after, her brother introduced her to a fellow Navy Sailor, also from Dearborn, during a trip home for a short furlough.
Thomas Jaske, after serving four years in the Navy, became a product designer at Ford Motor Company. He married his sweetheart on November 5, 1955 and they went on to have two children, Barbara and Michael Jaske. Tom and Jean were married 64 years.
Jean was an avid golfer and traveler who experienced many trips abroad. She worked as a travel agent specializing in golf resort group trips. She and Tom enjoyed playing golf together, going on annual couples' trips and cruises with family and friends. Jean was most importantly a loving wife, mother, devoted grandmother and most recently, a thrilled great grandmother.
Jean is survived by her husband Thomas Jaske, her children, Barbara Jaske Spica (Charlie) Carlson and Michael Jaske, her grandchildren, Tony (Jess) Spica, Kathryn Spica (Dan) Farrell, Megan and Julia Jaske and her great grandchildren, William and Maryn Spica and James Farrell, and dear sister-in-law, Nita Carlson.
Jean is preceded to heaven by her parents, her brother, Dick Carlson, sister-in-law Geri (Jaske) Copland, half-brothers, Robert Sutton and Bill Carlson. Also beloved Aunt Neda (Carlson) and Uncle Earl Sheveland, as well as very special cousins Helen (Sheveland) and Al Archibald.
The family plans to have a memorial service/wake when the Covid pandemic is under control, and requests any donations to be made in her name to the Dementia Society of America
.