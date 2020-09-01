1/1
Charlotte Jean Jaske
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte Jean Jaske

Canton - Charlotte Jean Jaske, 85, passed away on June 18, 2020 after a long battle with vascular dementia.

Jean was born on September 12, 1934 to Clarence and Gladys Carlson in Dearborn, Michigan and graduated from Dearborn High School, in 1952. Shortly after, her brother introduced her to a fellow Navy Sailor, also from Dearborn, during a trip home for a short furlough.

Thomas Jaske, after serving four years in the Navy, became a product designer at Ford Motor Company. He married his sweetheart on November 5, 1955 and they went on to have two children, Barbara and Michael Jaske. Tom and Jean were married 64 years.

Jean was an avid golfer and traveler who experienced many trips abroad. She worked as a travel agent specializing in golf resort group trips. She and Tom enjoyed playing golf together, going on annual couples' trips and cruises with family and friends. Jean was most importantly a loving wife, mother, devoted grandmother and most recently, a thrilled great grandmother.

Jean is survived by her husband Thomas Jaske, her children, Barbara Jaske Spica (Charlie) Carlson and Michael Jaske, her grandchildren, Tony (Jess) Spica, Kathryn Spica (Dan) Farrell, Megan and Julia Jaske and her great grandchildren, William and Maryn Spica and James Farrell, and dear sister-in-law, Nita Carlson.

Jean is preceded to heaven by her parents, her brother, Dick Carlson, sister-in-law Geri (Jaske) Copland, half-brothers, Robert Sutton and Bill Carlson. Also beloved Aunt Neda (Carlson) and Uncle Earl Sheveland, as well as very special cousins Helen (Sheveland) and Al Archibald.

The family plans to have a memorial service/wake when the Covid pandemic is under control, and requests any donations to be made in her name to the Dementia Society of America.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 1 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved