|
|
Charlotte M. Egnatoski
Warren - Charlotte M. Egnatoski age 77 of Warren died on November 13, 2019. She was born in Uniontown, Pennsylvania. Wife of the late Charles. Dear mother of Melanie (Tim) Goulet and Jeffrey (Kim) Egnatoski. Grandmother of Matthew (Elizabeth) Mills, Jennifer (Tim) Hite and Nicholas Goulet, great-grandmother to Micah and Abigail. Sister to Renee Harden and predeceased by Charles Harden and Judith Northcut. Visitation is at Rudy Funeral Home 25650 Van Dyke, Center Line, MI. on Monday, November 18, 2018 from 2-8 PM and Tuesday from 9:30 until 10:30 AM Time of Service. Burial at Christian Memorial Cemetery in Rochester Hills. Share a memory or light a candle at www.rudyfuneral.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019