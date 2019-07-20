|
|
Charlotte Miller Benjamin
Canton - Charlotte Miller Benjamin, who taught at several Detroit Public Schools, died on June 13 at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor. She was 97 and lived in Canton, MI.
Charlotte was born on July 19, 1921 in Anderson, Indiana, the first of seven children born to Ulysses G. and Bessie Miller.
Charlotte attended Anderson College and then transferred to Tennessee State University. She later transferred to Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, from which she graduated with a Bachelor in Education in June, 1944. She also earned a Masters in Education from the University of Michigan in 1953.
In the fall of 1944, she began teaching at Bishop Elementary in Detroit. She met her husband, George Pope Benjamin, while he was an attendance officer at that school. They married in 1949, and had their only child, now Carol Benjamin Zak, in 1953. They were married for 51 years before George's passing in 2000.
Charlotte taught at Bishop Elementary for eight years until the school's principal took a new position at Washington Elementary and invited her to move with him. She taught Auditorium, a fine arts program that included music, art appreciation, speech, drama and special holiday plays. She later transferred to Lynch Elementary from which she retired in 1980, ending a 35 ½ year teaching career.
Charlotte had a gift for teaching. She loved her students as if they were her own children. She motivated and nurtured them and was involved with the parents to shape their lives. Not surprisingly, many students kept in contact with her throughout her life, decades after they had been in her classroom.
Even in her later years, when she was wheelchair bound, she had a zest for living. She was open to and interested in all people. She loved good conversation, watching people, taking care of plants and reading. Her loved ones and friends will always remember her indomitable will, love of life, thirst for learning new things and taste for anything sweet, especially chocolate!
Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Carol Benjamin Zak, her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Miller, and many nieces, nephews and other family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, George, her son-in-law, Robert Zak, and her Miller siblings, Alice, Norman, James, Eugene, William and Evelyn.
A memorial service will be at a later date at Jefferson Avenue Presbyterian Church in Detroit.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 20, 2019