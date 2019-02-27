|
|
Charlotte Rubinstein
West Bloomfield - Charlotte Rubinstein, 96, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 25 February 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harold Rubinstein. Cherished mother of Mark (Arlene) Rubinstein and Bruce Rubinstein. Loving Nanny of Lori (Ryan) Hirsch and Andrew (Marnie) Rubinstein. Loving Great-Nanny of Sylvia Hirsch, Isaac Hirsch, Sam Hirsch and Allaire Rubinstein. Dear sister of Janet (Donald) Moritz, the late Dorothy Katz and the late Marian Lindenbaum. Devoted daughter of the late Anna and the late Samuel. Also survived by wonderful caregivers Cheryl, Debbie, Barbara and Maxine. SERVICES 10:00 A.M. THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2019 AT THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 27, 2019