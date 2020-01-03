|
Cherie Brooks
Cherie went to join her beloved father Bob in Heaven on New Year's Day at the age of 67. Cherished daughter of Betty (the late Bob) Leidal. Loving mother of Justin Finn, Jordon Brooks, and Jason Finn. She leaves behind her much loved brother Michael (Cathaleen). She was very close to her aunts and uncles; Shirley Hart, Verline Passmore, Mary Lou, Bill Leidal, Sue and Don Leidal. She dearly loved her niece and nephews Kelli, Ryan, Brendon, and Connor Leidal. She had a special place in her heart for her two lifetime friends who were like sisters to her, Lynn Franks and Joyce Lamon. She also leaves behind her many cousins whom she adored. Cherie was a social worker first, then became a teacher. She loved everyone, especially little children. She lit up a room when she walked in. She had such an upbeat, vibrant personality that everyone responded to and loved her. Although she had many problems with her health she was always willing to help others anyway she could. Visitation will take place Monday, January 6, 2020 from 2-8pm at Fred Wood Funeral Home 36100 Five Mile Rd., (E. of Levan) Livonia, Michigan 48154. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020, visiting 10:00am, service 11:00am at Holy Cross Lutheran Church 30650 Six Mile Road Livonia, Michigan 48152. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Humane Society or Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020