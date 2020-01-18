Services
Lake Orion - Kisser, Cheryl A.; age 72 of Lake Orion. January 16, 2020. Beloved wife of David; loving mother of Rick (Theresa) Kisser and Kymberly (Adham El-Zebda) Kisser; proud grandmother of Riley S. Kisser, Ryan D. Kisser and Layla A. El-Zebda; daughter of Betty and the late Ayers Yates; sister of Danell Pullium, Tracy Yates and the late Elaine Russell; daughter-in-law of the late Harold and Eleanor Kisser; sister-in-law of Lory (Norman) Kahl. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - 5:00 p.m. at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd. Orion. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Suggested memorials may be made to . Online condolences www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
