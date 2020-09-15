Cheryl L. Patrick
PATRICK, Cheryl L., age 70, of Flat Rock, September 11, 2020. Beloved wife of John G. Patrick. Loving mother of Carol Tolly, Susan (Stephen) Harris, Christina (Timothy) Hardcastle and Jennifer (James Gaydosh) Patrick. Dear grandmother of Brittany Tolly, Brenna Tolly, Samson Vukson, Madison Hardcastle, Robert Harris, Taylor Hardcastle, Jonathan Harris, Patrick Hardcastle and Frances Harris. Dearest great grandmother of Vanessa Curry. She is also survived by her siblings William (Mary) Webb and Sandra Vozar-Blazy. She was preceded in death by her parents William Webb and Gladys (Gordon) Burns, brother Terrance Webb and sister-in-law Margaret Webb. In-State Friday, 9:30 and Funeral Mass, 10:00 AM, at St. Roch Catholic Church. Visitation is Thursday, 2:00 ~ 8:00 PM, Rosary, 7:00 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. www.michiganmemorial.com